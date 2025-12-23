Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Insider Purchases £149.76 in Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) insider Jordan Clark purchased 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 per share, for a total transaction of £149.76.

Diaceutics Price Performance

DXRX stock opened at GBX 130 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £110.01 million, a P/E ratio of -72.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 142.38. Diaceutics PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 106 and a 52 week high of GBX 168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Get Diaceutics alerts:

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (2.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Diaceutics had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. Research analysts predict that Diaceutics PLC will post 1.0107919 earnings per share for the current year.

Diaceutics Company Profile

At Diaceutics we believe that every patient should get the opportunity to receive the right test and the right therapy to positively impact their disease outcome. We provide the world’s leading pharma and biotech companies with an end-to-end commercialisation solution for precision medicines through data analytics, scientific and advisory services enabled by our platform DXRX – The Diagnostics Network®.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.