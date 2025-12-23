MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Director Buys $99,672.78 in Stock

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) Director Ngar Yee Louie acquired 81,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $99,672.78. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,248,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,643.36. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MAIA Biotechnology Trading Up 9.0%
Shares of MAIA stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.74.
MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary platform for site?specific conjugation of monoclonal antibodies with diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes. By leveraging precision radiochemistry, the company aims to enhance the safety and efficacy profiles of antibody?based imaging agents and targeted radiotherapeutics. Its approach is designed to deliver high?contrast tumor visualization through PET imaging as well as focused cytotoxicity in oncology indications.
The company’s pipeline includes several antibody?radiotracer candidates optimized for the detection of distinct tumor biomarkers, with preclinical data showing favorable targeting specificity and improved pharmacokinetics compared to conventional methods.
