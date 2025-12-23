MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Director Buys $99,672.78 in Stock

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) Director Ngar Yee Louie acquired 81,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $99,672.78. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,248,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,643.36. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MAIA Biotechnology Trading Up 9.0%

Shares of MAIA stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MAIA Biotechnology

About MAIA Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology by 740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 573,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 505,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MAIA Biotechnology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary platform for site?specific conjugation of monoclonal antibodies with diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes. By leveraging precision radiochemistry, the company aims to enhance the safety and efficacy profiles of antibody?based imaging agents and targeted radiotherapeutics. Its approach is designed to deliver high?contrast tumor visualization through PET imaging as well as focused cytotoxicity in oncology indications.

The company’s pipeline includes several antibody?radiotracer candidates optimized for the detection of distinct tumor biomarkers, with preclinical data showing favorable targeting specificity and improved pharmacokinetics compared to conventional methods.

