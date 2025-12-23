Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Research

Equities research analysts at Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DYGet Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.67.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE DY opened at $347.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $131.37 and a 1 year high of $366.65.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.48. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hill City Capital LP increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 969,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,737,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

