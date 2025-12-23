Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE is West Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

West Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,738 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 4.8% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $29,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 73,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

