SLT Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week (SLT)

SLT (SLT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, SLT has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One SLT token can currently be bought for $14.31 or 0.00016357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SLT has a market capitalization of $143.12 million and approximately $108.74 thousand worth of SLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SLT alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87,784.19 or 0.99677279 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,745.21 or 1.00279445 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SLT Token Profile

SLT’s genesis date was March 14th, 2025. SLT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SLT is t.me/smartlogisticst. SLT’s official website is slt.game. SLT’s official Twitter account is @smartlogisticst.

Buying and Selling SLT

According to CryptoCompare, “SLT (SLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SLT has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of SLT is 14.31661661 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $127,332.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://slt.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.