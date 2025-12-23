Ontology (ONT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $48.66 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $48.66 million and $3.99 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.71 or 0.03357352 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00006590 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,064,523 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

