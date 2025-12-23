Autonolas (OLAS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $246.68 Thousand

Autonolas (OLAS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Autonolas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0896 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Autonolas has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Autonolas has a total market capitalization of $20.60 million and $246.68 thousand worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Autonolas

Autonolas was first traded on June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 472,445,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,913,341 tokens. The official website for Autonolas is www.olas.network. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas. Autonolas’ official message board is olas.network/blog.

Autonolas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 472,445,012.47631517 with 229,913,341.07398295 in circulation. The last known price of Autonolas is 0.08940028 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $235,271.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olas.network.”

