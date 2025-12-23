ANDY Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ANDY)

ANDY (ANDY) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, ANDY has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. ANDY has a market cap of $9.19 million and $354.54 thousand worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANDY token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ANDY Token Profile

ANDY’s launch date was March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc. ANDY’s official website is www.boysclubandy.com.

ANDY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00000938 USD and is up 4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $368,209.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

