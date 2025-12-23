Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,438 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 107.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.75.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $147.05 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $160.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.13. The firm has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.17%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.