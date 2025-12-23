Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $251.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $278.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.89. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

