Critical Comparison: MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) and W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) and W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

MSC Industrial Direct pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. W.W. Grainger pays an annual dividend of $9.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. MSC Industrial Direct pays out 97.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W.W. Grainger pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MSC Industrial Direct has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and W.W. Grainger has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

MSC Industrial Direct has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W.W. Grainger has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

79.3% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of W.W. Grainger shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of W.W. Grainger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MSC Industrial Direct and W.W. Grainger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSC Industrial Direct 5.29% 15.21% 8.50% W.W. Grainger 9.75% 49.40% 21.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSC Industrial Direct and W.W. Grainger”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSC Industrial Direct $3.77 billion 1.29 $199.33 million $3.56 24.46 W.W. Grainger $17.17 billion 2.87 $1.91 billion $35.66 29.02

W.W. Grainger has higher revenue and earnings than MSC Industrial Direct. MSC Industrial Direct is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W.W. Grainger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MSC Industrial Direct and W.W. Grainger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSC Industrial Direct 0 6 1 0 2.14 W.W. Grainger 2 6 1 0 1.89

MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus price target of $91.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.09%. W.W. Grainger has a consensus price target of $1,009.43, indicating a potential downside of 2.45%. Given MSC Industrial Direct’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MSC Industrial Direct is more favorable than W.W. Grainger.

Summary

W.W. Grainger beats MSC Industrial Direct on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It offers stock-keeping units through its catalogs and brochures; e-commerce channels, including its website, mscdirect.com; inventory management solutions; and customer care centers, customer fulfillment centers, regional inventory centers, and warehouses. The company serves individual machine shops, manufacturing companies, and government agencies. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools. It also offers technical support and inventory management services. The company serves smaller businesses to large corporations, government entities, and other institutions, as well as commercial, healthcare, and manufacturing industries through sales and service representatives, and electronic and ecommerce channels. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

