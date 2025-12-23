Financial Review: Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) vs. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Service Properties Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexandria Real Estate Equities $3.12 billion 2.69 $322.95 million ($2.47) -19.67 Service Properties Trust $1.90 billion 0.16 -$275.53 million ($1.67) -1.11

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than Service Properties Trust. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Service Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $5.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out -213.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Properties Trust pays out -2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexandria Real Estate Equities -13.43% -1.89% -1.09% Service Properties Trust -14.83% -37.94% -3.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Service Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexandria Real Estate Equities 4 8 4 0 2.00 Service Properties Trust 1 3 0 0 1.75

Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus price target of $69.60, indicating a potential upside of 43.25%. Service Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 48.65%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Service Properties Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $33.1 billion and an asset base in North America of 73.5 million SF as of December 31, 2023, which includes 42.0 million RSF of operating properties, 5.5 million RSF of Class A/A+ properties undergoing construction and one near-term project expected to commence construction in the next two years, 2.1 million RSF of priority anticipated development and redevelopment projects, and 23.9 million SF of future development projects. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A/A+ properties clustered in life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agrifoodtech, climate innovation, and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. As of December 31, 2023, SVC also owned 752 service-focused retail net lease properties totaling approximately 13.3 million square feet throughout the United States. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

