Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,561 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,603,000 after buying an additional 24,129,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,500,000 after buying an additional 10,776,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,701,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.25.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $640,488.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 63,433 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,908.95. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 280,218 shares of company stock valued at $62,395,804 over the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of COF stock opened at $246.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.39. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $247.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.02%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

