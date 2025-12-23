Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,747 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 14,578 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $24,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $15,604,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 35.3% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 51,014 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 175,423 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,992.28. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,818 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber and Baidu will run robotaxi trials in the U.K. next year, a major validation of Uber's autonomous strategy and potential long-term margin and market-share upside for ride-hailing and AV services.

Multiple outlets report the Baidu tie-up will put Uber alongside Waymo and local players in London — signaling a faster path to commercial AV deployment and new revenue streams (ride, delivery, fleet services).

Analyst coverage is mixed but generally supportive: RBC and Mizuho reiterated positive views, framing recent weakness as a buying opportunity and underpinning near-term investor confidence.

Market narratives: some investors and commentators view 2025 underperformance as a tactical entry point; others point to technical levels and options flows as reasons for short-term volatility. These shape trading but are not fundamental changes.

Technical/flows coverage: short-form analyst videos highlight key chart levels and option activity — useful for traders looking for entry/exit signals but not a direct long-term catalyst.

Broader media mentions and stock comparisons (e.g., third?party comparisons, sector articles) keep UBER in investor conversations but have limited immediate impact.

An extensive New York Times investigation says Uber cleared violent felons to drive and links drivers to alleged assaults — a serious reputational and regulatory risk that could prompt lawsuits, fines, stricter background-check requirements and higher insurance/legal costs.

Wedbush trimmed its price target on UBER to $78 (from $84), signaling some analyst concern about near-term fundamentals or valuation after 2025 volatility — a modest headwind for sentiment.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

