Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

DFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 15th. CJS Securities upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.83. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN’s flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.