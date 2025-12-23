HWG Holdings LP Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 132.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 0.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Arista Networks by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,994,431.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,162.35. The trade was a 70.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $1,024,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,672.56. The trade was a 23.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 216,464 shares of company stock worth $28,598,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.56.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $130.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.43. The company has a market cap of $164.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 39.73%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

