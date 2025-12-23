Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Stock Holdings Lifted by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 6.7% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 55,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VCSH stock opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day moving average of $79.59. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3005 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.