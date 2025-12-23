Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 18,989 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,989 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The firm has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

