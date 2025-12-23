QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,971 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,273 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.4% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 2,956 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,285 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.7% during the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 56,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.94.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 203 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,750.32. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,822 shares of company stock valued at $33,523,984. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

