The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,306 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2,112.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 181,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 173,577 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 190,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 40,275 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,605,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,454. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.6%

SCHW stock opened at $101.36 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average is $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

