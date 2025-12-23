Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.85 (NASDAQ:SARK)

Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.8523 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 290.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.
Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SARK opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01. Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $74.56.
About Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF
