Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.85 (NASDAQ:SARK)

Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.8523 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 290.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SARK opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01. Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $74.56.

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions. SARK was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by AXS Investments.

