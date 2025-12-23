Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $21,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.98 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,095 shares of company stock valued at $14,228,950. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.85.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

