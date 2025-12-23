Numbers Protocol (NUM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.47 Million

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Numbers Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,784.19 or 0.99677279 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,689.11 or 0.99997580 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 863,575,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The Reddit community for Numbers Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/numbersprotocolio/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 863,575,317 with 853,512,333 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.00818943 USD and is up 12.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,357,856.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

