Frax Share (FXS) Price Tops $0.68 on Top Exchanges

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $60.06 million and $7.02 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,892,299 tokens. The official message board for Frax Share is fraxfinancecommunity.medium.com. Frax Share’s official website is frax.com. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

