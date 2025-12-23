iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $476.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.78. The company has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

