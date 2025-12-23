Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Has $31.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 7.4% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $31,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 400.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $561,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $228,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $168.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $172.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

