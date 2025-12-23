F.N.B. Corporation $FNB Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,627 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of F.N.B. worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 5.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 55,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. DA Davidson cut shares of F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $265,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 279,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,532.61. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Dutey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,428. This trade represents a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, FNB Bank, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer financial services. Founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a regional banking franchise.

The company’s main business activities include traditional deposit-taking and lending services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and consumer and commercial loans.

