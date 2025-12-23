Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Holdings in Cohu, Inc. $COHU

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.28% of Cohu worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after buying an additional 972,088 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 101.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 967,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after acquiring an additional 487,800 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 20.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,355,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 226,453 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at $3,950,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,268,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Cohu Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of COHU opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $126.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

