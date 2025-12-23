Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,075 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.20% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2,433.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 27.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $2,109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 496,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,188.20. The trade was a 13.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HP. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.56. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.27). Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -59.88%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

