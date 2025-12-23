Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 12,222 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,222 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.12% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 334.3% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

NYSE:NWE opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $69.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE: NWE) is a regulated energy utility company based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The company delivers electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a service territory that spans Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, NorthWestern Corporation, it operates a diversified portfolio of generation assets, including thermal, hydroelectric and renewable facilities, as well as an extensive network of transmission and distribution lines.

NorthWestern Energy’s primary business activities encompass the delivery, transmission and sale of electric and natural gas services.

