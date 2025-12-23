Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Position in Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.10% of Plexus worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Plexus by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Plexus by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 41,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 666.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Plexus by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Plexus during the second quarter worth $1,969,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $71,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,697.55. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,347 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $195,220.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,371.92. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,740 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Price Performance

PLXS stock opened at $153.35 on Tuesday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.49.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

