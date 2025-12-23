Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2.91 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of Euronet Worldwide worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,342,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,126,000 after purchasing an additional 227,597 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,632,000 after buying an additional 744,040 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,443,000 after acquiring an additional 46,205 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 897,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,032,000 after acquiring an additional 159,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 17.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 91,348 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $114.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

