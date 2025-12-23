Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for LLY Earnings

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a report issued on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $9.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.35. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $23.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q2 2027 earnings at $9.91 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $11.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $41.37 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,155.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,076.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $965.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $833.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,111.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

