Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for LLY Earnings

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a report issued on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $9.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.35. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $23.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q2 2027 earnings at $9.91 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $11.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $41.37 EPS.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS.
NYSE LLY opened at $1,076.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $965.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $833.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,111.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.37.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsement and media buzz around Lilly’s own GLP?1 pill and obesity franchise — Jim Cramer called Lilly’s GLP?1 pill “going to revolutionize everything,” keeping investor enthusiasm for Lilly’s market potential. Jim Cramer Says Eli Lilly’s GLP-1 Pill Is “Going to Revolutionize Everything”
- Positive Sentiment: Speculation of strategic M&A: reports that Lilly met French officials regarding Abivax and market reaction (Abivax shares jumped) raise the possibility Lilly could buy an oral ulcerative colitis asset to broaden its GI franchise. M&A talk can boost takeover premium expectations. Abivax soars on report of Eli Lilly meeting French officials over possible deal
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical progress: Lilly released updated Phase 3 EMBER?3 results for imlunestrant (inluriyo) and updated breast cancer data — positive trial updates support longer?term pipeline value beyond obesity. Updated Results from Phase 3 EMBER-3 Study
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning: Banks remain bullish overall (BofA, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan commentary) and some have lifted targets, but price targets and timing differ — supporting sentiment but leaving valuation/earnings timing questions. BofA Maintains Buy on Eli Lilly
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical momentum: shares are near 52?week highs and attracting attention — this can amplify moves but also raises sensitivity to news flow and catalysts. Momentum Near 52-Week High
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory setback vs. timing: U.S. approval of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill gives Novo a first?mover advantage in oral obesity therapy — immediate competitive pressure on Lilly’s oral candidate (orforglipron) and likely near?term market share impact. Eli Lilly Stock Falls. Novo Nordisk Got a Wegovy Weight-Loss Pill Approved in U.S.
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive dynamics reinforced by multiple outlets: the FT and Financial Post note Lilly’s oral GLP?1 is close but behind — the approval crystallizes competitive risk and could delay expected revenue ramp if Lilly can’t match launch timing or positioning. Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug wins US approval as a daily pill
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
