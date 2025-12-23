Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SKWD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/5/2025 – Skyward Specialty Insurance Group was given a new $66.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

12/5/2025 – Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Skyward Specialty Insurance Group was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.

12/4/2025 – Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

12/4/2025 – Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Skyward Specialty Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/3/2025 – Skyward Specialty Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/31/2025 – Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/31/2025 – Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Skyward Specialty Insurance Group was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.

10/30/2025 – Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/30/2025 – Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, insider Sandip A. Kapadia sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $251,550.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $403,030.59. The trade was a 38.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

