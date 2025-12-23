Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 819.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 8,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Denise Lowsley sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $293,799.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,141.17. The trade was a 31.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:THG opened at $185.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.17 and a 12-month high of $188.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.30. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 9.71%.The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc (NYSE: THG) is a property and casualty insurance company that provides a range of commercial and personal insurance products. Through its subsidiary companies, Hanover offers coverage for businesses of all sizes, including workers’ compensation, general liability, commercial auto, and professional liability. On the personal lines side, the company underwrites homeowners, personal auto, flood, and umbrella policies designed to meet the needs of individuals and families.

In addition to its core commercial and personal insurance offerings, Hanover maintains a specialty arm that focuses on niche markets through tailored product solutions.

