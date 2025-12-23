Voya Investment Management LLC Has $14.62 Million Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,054 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of TG Therapeutics worth $14,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 88.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,017,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $308,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised TG Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

TGTX opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $46.48.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $2.19. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 133.24% and a net margin of 84.13%.The company had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $162,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 223,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,289,687.12. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company’s research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small?molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

