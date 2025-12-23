Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 28,734 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $16,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,182,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,998,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,159,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ross Stores by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,222,523,000 after buying an additional 1,657,008 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,055,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,669,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $468,203,000 after acquiring an additional 849,391 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $437,131.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 88,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,169,865.15. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $971,793.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,101.64. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,154,172 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $180.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $185.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off?price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand?name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Featured Articles

