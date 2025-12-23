Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Nutanix worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 67.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth $263,938,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 766,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,576,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $11,058,508.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 524,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,090,543.36. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,152. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $46.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.The company had revenue of $670.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

