Incyte Corporation $INCY Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,221 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Incyte worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Incyte by 6.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Incyte by 27.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 17.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 25.0% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In related news, EVP Lee Heeson sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $289,017.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,238.82. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 4,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $420,454.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,330.82. The trade was a 13.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,318 shares of company stock worth $8,708,893. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Incyte from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $121.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.07.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Corporation has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $109.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Incyte News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Incyte this week:

Positive Sentiment: Japan approvals broaden commercial footprint — Japan’s health authorities approved Zynyz® (retifanlimab) for first?line advanced anal cancer and approved Minjuvi® (tafasitamab) in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide for relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, opening incremental revenue opportunities in a major market. Read More. Read More.

Japan approvals broaden commercial footprint — Japan’s health authorities approved Zynyz® (retifanlimab) for first?line advanced anal cancer and approved Minjuvi® (tafasitamab) in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide for relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, opening incremental revenue opportunities in a major market. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum and price?target lifts — Several firms have recently raised targets or upgraded INCY (examples cited include Guggenheim and Barclays), which supports a constructive medium?term revenue/earnings narrative. Read More.

Analyst momentum and price?target lifts — Several firms have recently raised targets or upgraded INCY (examples cited include Guggenheim and Barclays), which supports a constructive medium?term revenue/earnings narrative. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Price action shows investor interest but cautions remain — A Zacks write?up noted a ~5.5% prior session surge on above?average volume but warned that recent earnings?estimate revisions may limit near?term upside, implying momentum may not be durable without further data. Read More.

Price action shows investor interest but cautions remain — A Zacks write?up noted a ~5.5% prior session surge on above?average volume but warned that recent earnings?estimate revisions may limit near?term upside, implying momentum may not be durable without further data. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling could add selling pressure — Director/officer Thomas Tray disclosed sales totalling 3,374 shares across Dec. 18–19 (avg. ~$98–$100) and other insider transactions were reported; concentrated insider sales can signal near?term pressure or prompt investor caution. Read More.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

Featured Articles

