Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 246.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,683 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Coeur Mining worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,204,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 26.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $1,264,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cormark lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

CDE stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.00. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $554.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining’s portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

