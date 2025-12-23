Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 19,090 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,090 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Royal Gold worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $231.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.63 and a 200-day moving average of $182.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.67 and a 1 year high of $234.38.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.24). Royal Gold had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGLD has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGLD

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.