Voya Investment Management LLC Has $12.24 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,374,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 371,123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,724,000 after purchasing an additional 935,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,228,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,709,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jamere Jackson bought 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,413.50 per share, for a total transaction of $187,742.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,788. This trade represents a 12.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,400. The trade was a 41.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 347 shares of company stock worth $1,179,256 and sold 5,693 shares worth $23,259,891. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,413.05 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,162.00 and a 12-month high of $4,388.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,761.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,883.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $32.69 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 65.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $32.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,850.00 to $4,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $4,262.00 to $4,234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $4,700.00 to $4,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,317.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do?it?yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.