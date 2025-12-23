Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,585 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $16,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $132.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMB opened at $99.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.22 and a 12 month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 183.11% and a net margin of 10.89%.The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.28%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

