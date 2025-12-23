AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,975 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of AptarGroup worth $12,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 107.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 281.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 164.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

In related news, CAO Daniel Ackerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $1,818,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,256.61. This represents a 33.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $122.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.91. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.23 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug?delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

