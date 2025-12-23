Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,718 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,587,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 407,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,990 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 66.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.6% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,334,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,052,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.77.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

A opened at $138.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.34. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 18.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $130,491.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,987.92. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $464,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,811.54. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,962.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett?Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

