Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,446 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $17,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $306,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Elevance Health by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Balefire LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ELV. UBS Group dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $384.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $359.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.21.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $344.46 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $458.75. The stock has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

