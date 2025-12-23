Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Acquired by Gridiron Partners LLC

Gridiron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Gridiron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gridiron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,014,000 after purchasing an additional 149,842,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,861,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,931 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,303,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,480,000 after acquiring an additional 209,074 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,195,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $337.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $563.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

