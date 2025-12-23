High Probability Advisors LLC Buys 22,983 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

High Probability Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.3% of High Probability Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. High Probability Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 103,327 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $710,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 719,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 312,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 57,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. In addition, the securities must be denominated in United States dollars and must be fixed rate and non convertible.

