iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Purchased by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $211.48 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $213.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.50 and its 200-day moving average is $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

