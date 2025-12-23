Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.19

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 54.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ RUNN opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $373.21 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87.

The Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (RUNN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in large- and mid-cap US stocks through a value and growth approach with a focus on downside volatility management. RUNN was launched on Jun 7, 2023 and is managed by ROC.

